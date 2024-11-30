Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 706.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

