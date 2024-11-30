Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $365.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $345.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

