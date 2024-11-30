Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $27.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.