Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,900.52. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $678,175.90. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,557. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,729 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 84.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,931,000 after buying an additional 3,228,923 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,729,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,378,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,896,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,323 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

