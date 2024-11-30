Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading 10% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 217,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 70,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Specifically, insider Richard Parris acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,474.46).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

