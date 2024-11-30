SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.74). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.74), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Trading Up 90,100.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SafeCharge International Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.