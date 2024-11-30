Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,865,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.