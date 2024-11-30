Scholar Rock FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.68). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,823,322 shares of company stock worth $56,411,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.