Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This represents a 37.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,823,322 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

