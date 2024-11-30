SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.95 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.64), with a volume of 2785118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £558.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.09.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

