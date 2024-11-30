Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:ST opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 122,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

