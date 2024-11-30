SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Up 160.0% in November

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

