Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Increases By 121.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the October 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADIL has been the subject of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

