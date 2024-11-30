Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 55.5%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 14,844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

