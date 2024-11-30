Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 55.5%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 14,844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
Alfa Company Profile
