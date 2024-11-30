Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Decreases By 19.3%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,885.7 days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get ALPEK alerts:

About ALPEK

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.