Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Drops By 59.7%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aluf stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

