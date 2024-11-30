Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Declines By 59.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
ACGLO stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Featured Stories
