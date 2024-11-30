Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Expands By 48.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $14.21 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

