Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Increases By 146.4%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 370.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $3.13 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.