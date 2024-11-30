Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Expands By 136.8%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the October 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CXApp Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CXAI opened at $1.67 on Friday. CXApp has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

