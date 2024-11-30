Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rises By 171.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.