Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rises By 171.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.