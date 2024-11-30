Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 160.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $21.35 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.