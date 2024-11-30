Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Expands By 160.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 160.8% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $21.35 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
