Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Rises By 162.5%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

Shares of Westwing Group stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.47.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living e-commerce business in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, DACH and International. The company offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, decorations, rugs, and home accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

