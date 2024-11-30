Short Interest in Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Rises By 162.5%

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Price Performance
Shares of Westwing Group stock opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.47.
About Westwing Group
