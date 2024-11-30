Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Rises By 145.3%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Zeon has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

Get Zeon alerts:

About Zeon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.