Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Rises By 145.3%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zeon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Zeon has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.
About Zeon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.