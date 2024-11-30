Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90. Approximately 669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.
Siemens Energy Stock Up 6.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
