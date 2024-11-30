SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,777,000 after acquiring an additional 977,321 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 396.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,811,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

