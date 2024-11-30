Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.74. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

