Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

