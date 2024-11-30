Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive
Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $70.88.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Automotive
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.