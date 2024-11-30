Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 100.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $70.88.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.