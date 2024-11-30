Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading 15.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 300,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 155,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

