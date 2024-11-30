SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $23.63. SPAC and New Issue ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 4,698 shares.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

