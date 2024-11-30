SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,599,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.08 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

