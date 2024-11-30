Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SRAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.