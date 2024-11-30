SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $77.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

