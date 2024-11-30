Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 143,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,760,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $17,550,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Stericycle by 222.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.