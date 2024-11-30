Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.49 ($20.52) and last traded at €20.00 ($21.05). Approximately 362,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 510,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.04 ($21.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.64.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.