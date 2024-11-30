StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

