StockNews.com Downgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Genesco Stock Performance
Genesco stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $376.95 million, a P/E ratio of -479.86 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genesco
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.