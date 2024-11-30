StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

