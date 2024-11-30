StockNews.com Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of TGB opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
