StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.18.
About International Tower Hill Mines
