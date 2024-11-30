StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group accounts for 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

