StockNews.com Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Strong-Buy

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.00.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
