StockNews.com Upgrades Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) to “Hold”

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

HURC opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.38. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,156,217.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies accounts for 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

