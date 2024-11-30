Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.28.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
