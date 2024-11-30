Surge Components Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Releases Voting Results

Deer Park, New York – Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) recently convened its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 26, 2024. The company shared the voting outcomes from the meeting on various proposals. The event unveiled significant decisions driven by the voting preferences of the shareholders.

The first matter, the Election of Directors, witnessed the election of six directors to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Among the elected directors were Ira Levy, Steven J. Lubman, Alan Plafker, Lawrence Chariton, Peter A. Levy, and Gary M. Jacobs. The votes tallied in favor of the directors ranged between approximately 2.9 million to 2.9 million votes, with varying withhold counts.

The next proposal, regarding the Ratification of the appointment of independent registered public accounting firm, saw Seligson & Giannattasio, LLP being confirmed as the independent registered public accounting firm for Surge Components for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2024. The voting numbers stood at 3,186,397 in favor, 17,792 against, and 2,500 abstentions.

Furthermore, the proposal concerning the approval of the Surge Components, Inc. 2024 Equity Incentive Plan was put forward. The votes counted were 2,561,439 for, 617,936 against, and 27,314 abstaining.

Lastly, the shareholders voted on the advisory approval of the executive compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as specified in the proxy statement. The votes were recorded at 2,864,112 in favor, 37,345 against, and 305,232 abstaining.

These voting outcomes reflect the shareholder sentiment and decisions made during the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Surge Components, Inc. As per regulatory requirements, the report was signed by Ira Levy, the Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of the company on November 27, 2024.

