Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Trading Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.58.

Swedencare AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

Further Reading

