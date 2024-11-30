Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 4,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.64 million for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 44.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

