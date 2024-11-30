Taglich Brothers Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cosmos Health in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 1.4 %

COSM opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Cosmos Health has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

