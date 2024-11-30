TD Cowen Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $16.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

