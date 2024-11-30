TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Lincoln National has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 939,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after buying an additional 711,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lincoln National by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 375,989 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.